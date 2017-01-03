United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics holds a strong position in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market with four approved products targeting this indication. The company’s latest PAH offering, Orenitram, should continue to witness higher sales on the back of new patient starts, increasing patient referrals, and higher uptake in community centers. United Therapeutics’ shares outperformed the Drugs industry this year so far. Meanwhile, we believe the company needs to use cash suitably to deal with generic competition for flagship product Remodulin that could materialize post Oct 2017 and work on expanding its portfolio. Also, Tyvaso and Orenitram are facing patent-related challenges. Intensifying competition in the PAH market also raises concern. Nonetheless, the company is working on new delivery mechanisms and indications for its marketed products which might drive long-term growth.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $144.00 price objective on United Therapeutics Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded United Therapeutics Corporation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.15.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 143.43 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.52 and a 1-year high of $159.96. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.98. United Therapeutics Corporation had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. United Therapeutics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,260 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $152,674.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,269 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $149,729.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,247.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 9.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 515.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 36,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 85.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

United Therapeutics Corporation Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its therapeutic products and product candidates include Prostacyclin Analogues, Phosphodiesterase Type 5 (PDE-5) Inhibitor and Monoclonal Antibody (MAb).

