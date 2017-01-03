United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Position Maintained by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. maintained its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,906 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. United Technologies Corporation makes up approximately 2.5% of Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $77,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $111.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.92.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

WARNING: “United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Position Maintained by Cincinnati Insurance Co.” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/united-technologies-corporation-utx-position-maintained-by-cincinnati-insurance-co/1138834.html.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr raised United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

In other United Technologies Corporation news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $102,946.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 5,000 shares of United Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.