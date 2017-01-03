United Bank VA Has $2,690,000 Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN)

United Bank VA cut its position in shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Raytheon Company accounts for 2.9% of United Bank VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. United Bank VA’s holdings in Raytheon Company were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Company during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 4.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 14.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Company by 141.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) traded up 2.27% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,905 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.65. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $115.73 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Raytheon Company had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Raytheon Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Raytheon Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Raytheon Company from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Raytheon Company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

About Raytheon Company

Raytheon Company (Raytheon), together with its subsidiaries, is a technology company. The Company develops technologically integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, such as sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence (C5I); mission support, and cybersecurity.

