Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 379.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) traded down 1.12% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. 3,824,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $106.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Union Pacific Corporation’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/union-pacific-corporation-unp-shares-sold-by-advisor-group-inc/1139157.html.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

In other Union Pacific Corporation news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $281,103.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,738,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Mcconnell sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $778,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.