Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPLMQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPLMQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ultra Petroleum is an independent, exploration and production company focused on developing its long life natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, and oil reserves in Bohai Bay, offshore China. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Petroleum Corp. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPLMQ) opened at 7.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.11 billion. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47.

Ultra Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, operation, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company operates in natural gas and oil exploration and development industry, with geographical segment, the United States.

