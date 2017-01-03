Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA) Position Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance were worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,282,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,015,000 after buying an additional 989,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,847,000 after buying an additional 366,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,530,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,381,000 after buying an additional 70,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 37.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,425,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,980,000 after buying an additional 666,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance by 83.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,029,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,980,000 after buying an additional 924,308 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded up 0.814% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.015. The stock had a trading volume of 219,558 shares. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.77 and a 52 week high of $278.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.080 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.12.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. will post $6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA) Position Increased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/ulta-salon-cosmetics-fragrance-inc-ulta-position-increased-by-stephens-investment-management-group-llc/1138904.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $255.00 target price on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.38.

About Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc is a beauty retailer. The Company operates specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services. The Company operates through three segments: retail stores, salon services and e-commerce. The Company also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin and brow services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.