UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tribune Media Company were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Tribune Media Company during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 38.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tribune Media Company during the third quarter worth about $297,000.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) traded up 2.74% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 1,399,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.14 billion. Tribune Media Company has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Tribune Media Company had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The business earned $518.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tribune Media Company will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Tribune Media Company’s payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tribune Media Company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Media Company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Media Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

