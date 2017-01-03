UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 63,300 Shares of International Game Technology (IGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 135.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 23.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe Ltd purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) traded up 0.51% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 962,302 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $32.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-buys-63300-shares-of-international-game-technology-igt/1139302.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on International Game Technology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.