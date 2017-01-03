Tropicana Entertainment Inc. (TPCA) PT Raised to $40.00

Tropicana Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPCA) had its target price lifted by Imperial Capital from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Tropicana Entertainment (OTCMKTS:TPCA) opened at 30.35 on Wednesday. Tropicana Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

About Tropicana Entertainment

Tropicana Entertainment Inc (TEI) is an owner and operator of regional casino and entertainment properties located in the United States and a casino resort development located on the island of Aruba. The Company’s United States properties include approximately two casinos in Nevada and a casino in each of Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and New Jersey.

