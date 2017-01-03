TransUnion (TRU) Shares Sold by Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC

Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,717 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $146,802,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $137,588,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $54,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,638,000 after buying an additional 1,014,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $33,163,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) traded down 0.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 869,404 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.38. TransUnion has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $35.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company earned $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post $1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays PLC raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on TransUnion from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

