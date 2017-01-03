Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) comprises approximately 0.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) were worth $41,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. BB&T Corp boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 7.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) by 993.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AHL Partners LLP acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) traded up 0.93% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 219,637 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank (The) had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.4067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Toronto Dominion Bank (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/toronto-dominion-bank-the-td-shares-sold-by-edgepoint-investment-group-inc/1138848.html.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. upped their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Dundee Securities initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

About Toronto Dominion Bank (The)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) operates as a bank in North America. The Bank is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.