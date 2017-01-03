TNB Financial Has $10,506,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

TNB Financial raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of TNB Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TNB Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 1.418% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $782.762. 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $774.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $663.06 and a 12-month high of $816.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.650 and a beta of 0.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $970.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.17.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.21, for a total transaction of $26,612,321.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,133,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,071,060,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total transaction of $52,882,551.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

