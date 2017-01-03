Timpani Capital Management LLC Has $3,819,000 Stake in GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT)

Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,382 shares during the period. GTT Communications comprises 1.5% of Timpani Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GTT Communications were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 68.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GTT Communications during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) traded down 3.48% on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 196,492 shares of the company traded hands. GTT Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GTT shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Drexel Hamilton set a $28.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pacific Crest set a $37.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GTT Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 442,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,290,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,204.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc is a provider of cloud networking services. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, including EtherCloud wide area network services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. The Company provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) solutions to meet the needs of multinational clients.

