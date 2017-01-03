Timpani Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Timpani Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Dycom Industries accounts for approximately 3.0% of Timpani Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 835,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,973,000 after buying an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 18.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $15,881,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $18,414,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) traded up 1.94% on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. The company had a trading volume of 639,697 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company earned $799.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.34 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post $5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Timpani Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/timpani-capital-management-llc-decreases-position-in-dycom-industries-inc-dy/1139119.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Vetr raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.54 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.19.

In other news, VP Rebecca Brightly Roach sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $37,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,284.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.