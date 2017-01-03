Timpani Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)

Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 482.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,936 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 244.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 104,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Varonis Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 44.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 1.68% on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 369,272 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $726.92 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $32.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company earned $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

In related news, CFO Gili Iohan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pitango Venture Capital Princi sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $79,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,806,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc (Varonis) provides a software platform that allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and utilize their unstructured data. The Company specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise’s spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, e-mails, text messages and any other data created by employees.

