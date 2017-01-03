Time Warner Inc. (TWX) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,018 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 146.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 283.9% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 83.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 36.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Time Warner by 88.8% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) traded up 0.24% on Tuesday, hitting $96.76. 4,093,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. Time Warner Inc. has a one year low of $55.53 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.46. The business earned $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Time Warner Inc. will post $5.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.

TWX has been the topic of several research reports. Brean Capital upped their price target on Time Warner from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Time Warner in a report on Monday, October 24th. Albert Fried & Company set a $107.00 price target on Time Warner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.50 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of domestic premium pay television and streaming services, and international premium pay, basic tier television services and streaming services, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video and videogame production and distribution.

