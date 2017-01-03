TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $22,815,000 Stake in ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in ITC Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ITC) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,855 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITC Holdings Corp. were worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ITC Holdings Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,315,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 267,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ITC Holdings Corp. by 37.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,046,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,092,000 after buying an additional 1,651,997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ITC Holdings Corp. by 73.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,677,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,020,000 after buying an additional 1,976,301 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in ITC Holdings Corp. by 117.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,779,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,148,000 after buying an additional 1,504,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in ITC Holdings Corp. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,432,000 after buying an additional 379,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

ITC Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ITC) remained flat at $45.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. ITC Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITC. Edward Jones lowered ITC Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITC Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITC Holdings Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

ITC Holdings Corp. Company Profile

ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in owning, operating, maintaining and investing in transmission infrastructure. The Company’s business consists primarily of the electric transmission operations of its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries. Its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries include International Transmission Company (ITCTransmission), Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC), ITC Midwest LLC (ITC Midwest).

