Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) traded down 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.04. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TheStreet Upgrades Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) to Buy” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/thestreet-upgrades-oxbridge-re-holdings-limited-oxbr-to-buy/1139313.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.