The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) traded up 2.07% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.13. 335,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.26 and a 52-week high of $224.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.94 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Ultimate Software Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

In other news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $185,942.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,726.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy Vander Putten sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total transaction of $268,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management, and includes global people management, available in over 10 languages with approximately 40 country-specific localizations.

