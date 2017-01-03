The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Priceline Group were worth $108,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCLN. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Priceline Group by 416.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Priceline Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 233.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1466.06 on Tuesday. The Priceline Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $954.02 and a 12 month high of $1,600.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,507.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,429.06. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.65.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $31.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.88 by $1.30. The Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $25.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $64.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective (up previously from $1,453.49) on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of The Priceline Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Vetr raised The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,698.54 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on The Priceline Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $1,700.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Priceline Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,636.43.

In related news, insider Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.95, for a total value of $1,497,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,435,268.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,520.00, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,201,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

