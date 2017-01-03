The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) opened at 28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The First of Long Island Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The First of Long Island Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In related news, insider Richard Kick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Corporation during the third quarter valued at $101,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 377.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Corporation during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in The First of Long Island Corporation during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in The First of Long Island Corporation by 34.2% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-in banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

