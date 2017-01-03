The Finish Line’s (FINL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their market perform rating on shares of The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) in a report issued on Wednesday. Cowen and Company currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

FINL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Finish Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The Finish Line in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.40) on shares of The Finish Line in a report on Monday, September 12th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 18.81 on Wednesday. The Finish Line has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The firm’s market cap is $762.01 million.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.61 million. The Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Finish Line will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. The Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINL. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in The Finish Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,831,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in The Finish Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Finish Line by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 880,360 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in The Finish Line by 681.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 548,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 478,154 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Finish Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,130,000.

About The Finish Line

Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company operates two retail divisions: the Finish Line and JackRabbit brands. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories. The Company operates approximately 590 Finish Line stores, which average over 5,550 square feet, in approximately 40 United States’ states and Puerto Rico.

