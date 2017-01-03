Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,849 Shares of Aetna Inc. (AET)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aetna were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Aetna by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aetna by 37.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aetna by 237.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aetna by 151.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.29. 3,189,191 shares of the stock traded hands. Aetna Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Aetna had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Aetna’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc. will post $8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AET. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.19 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aetna in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment’s products and services consist of medical, pharmacy benefit management services, dental, behavioral health and vision plans offered on both an insured basis and an employer-funded, or administrative services contact, basis and emerging businesses products and services, such as accountable care solutions (ACS).

