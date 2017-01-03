Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,840 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $213,226,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $203,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,944,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,170,000 after buying an additional 1,274,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 34.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,303,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,284,000 after buying an additional 1,099,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $91,787,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) traded up 1.1192% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.5925. 864,876 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6850 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $121.61 and a 52-week high of $180.09.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.10. The company earned $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. General Dynamics Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 32.51%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,840 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/texas-permanent-school-fund-sells-4840-shares-of-general-dynamics-corporation-gd/1139025.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.02 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. S&P Equity Research raised General Dynamics Corporation to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.98.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 69,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.51, for a total value of $12,476,956.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,266,792.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions and information technology (IT) services, and shipbuilding.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.