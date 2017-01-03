Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Maxim Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $71.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $57.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 3.39% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134,908 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post $5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 2.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.0% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. It has a global portfolio of approximately 1,000 molecules.

