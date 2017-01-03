Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) Position Decreased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,442 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,019,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,274,000 after buying an additional 304,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,524,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,845,000 after buying an additional 106,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,312,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,626,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,672,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,572,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,982,000 after buying an additional 171,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) traded up 0.237% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.105. 83,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.286 and a beta of 0.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Taubman Centers had a return on equity of 370.66% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $148.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

In other Taubman Centers news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,400 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $174,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,182.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segment is focused on owning, developing and managing regional shopping centers. The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) is a partnership subsidiary of the Company that owns direct or indirect interests in all of its real estate properties.

