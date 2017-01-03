Target Corporation (TGT) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in a research report released on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has a $67.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Target Corporation to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr cut Target Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $74.42 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 72.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $308,131.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banced Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 48,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,689 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,107,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 93,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

