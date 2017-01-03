Target Corporation (TGT) Given Neutral Rating at J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co restated their neutral rating on shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nomura set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Vetr lowered shares of Target Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $74.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 72.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.62. Target Corporation has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $84.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.71.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $308,131.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banced Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Target Corporation by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 48,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,689 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in shares of Target Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 93,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

