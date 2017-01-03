Target Corporation (TGT) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their underweight rating on shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TGT. Vetr upgraded shares of Target Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.48 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.40.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) opened at 72.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.62. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $84.14.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $308,131.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Target Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,059,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Target Corporation by 652.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,012,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,189,000 after buying an additional 1,744,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target Corporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,035,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,156,000 after buying an additional 1,545,167 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Target Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,757,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,874,000 after buying an additional 1,341,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,152,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

