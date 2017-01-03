T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Position Boosted by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Societe Generale purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) traded up 0.77% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,410 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.97 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 26.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post $4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS AG raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 133,244 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $10,349,061.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,794,037.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 4,512 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $346,160.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,570,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services to individual and institutional investors in the sponsored T. Rowe Price mutual funds distributed in the United States and other investment portfolios. It operates through investment advisory business segment.

