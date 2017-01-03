Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,095 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,242,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,966,000 after buying an additional 419,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 89.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,575,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,607,000 after buying an additional 3,583,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,020,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after buying an additional 673,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,993,000 after buying an additional 204,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,042,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) traded up 4.03% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 3,071,920 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $2.66 billion. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.73 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 55.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post ($2.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/superior-energy-services-inc-spn-shares-sold-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board/1139306.html.

SPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Howard Weil cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on shares of Superior Energy Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.54.

About Superior Energy Services

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.