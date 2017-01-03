SunTrust Banks, Inc. Increases Kate Spade & Company (KATE) Price Target to $18.00

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kate Spade & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Kate Spade & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Kate Spade & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, started coverage on shares of Kate Spade & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.66.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) opened at 18.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.62. Kate Spade & Company has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business earned $317 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.64 million. Kate Spade & Company had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kate Spade & Company will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Kate Spade & Company news, insider Deborah J. Lloyd sold 29,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $424,430.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KATE. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kate Spade & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 61.4% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kate Spade & Company during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kate Spade & Company by 65.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Kate Spade & Company Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

