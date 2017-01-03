SunTrust Banks, Inc. Downgrades Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) to Hold

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ARW has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Brean Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) opened at 71.30 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $73.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post $6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $542,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,411.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 154.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers, coupled with a range of services, solutions and tools for industrial and commercial customers.

