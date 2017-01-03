Strs Ohio Has $42,486,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 605,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) traded up 1.69% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. The company had a trading volume of 909,902 shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.73 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.38.

In other news, insider Brian T. Crutcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $1,060,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,860,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. Its Analog segment’s product line includes High Volume Analog & Logic (HVAL), Power Management (Power), High Performance Analog (HPA) and Silicon Valley Analog (SVA).

