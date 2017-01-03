Stora Enso OYJ (SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Stora Enso OYJ (NASDAQ:SEOAY) opened at 10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Stora Enso OYJ has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09.

