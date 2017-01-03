Stewart Hamilton Buys 50 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £149 ($183.11).

Stewart Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Stewart Hamilton bought 51 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($186.15).

On Friday, October 28th, Stewart Hamilton bought 49 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £147.98 ($181.86).

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) opened at 298.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 518.66 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 265.07. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 168.66 and a 52 week high of GBX 319.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($4.98) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.12) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.18) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.67 ($4.37).

Arrow Global Group PLC Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based purchaser and manager of debt that uses data and analytics to acquire and manage debt portfolios from financial institutions and other credit providers. The Company is a provider of receivable management solutions. The Company is engaged in the purchase and collection of non-performing loans (NPLs).

