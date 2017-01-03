Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Akorn were worth $29,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKRX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 44.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 12.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 636.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 225.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) traded up 0.92% on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 232,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.12. Akorn, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm earned $284 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.04 million. Akorn had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akorn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Akorn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Akorn from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Akorn in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

