State of Tennessee Treasury Department Holds Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department maintained its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 164,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,413,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Toll Brothers by 256.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Toll Brothers by 19.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 303,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) traded up 1.00% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147,225 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOL. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Sicree sold 5,986 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,822.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert I. Toll sold 5,018 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,503,320 shares in the company, valued at $240,106,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc designs, builds, markets and arranges financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company caters to move-up, empty nester, active-adult, age-qualified and second-home buyers in the United States (Traditional Home Building Product). The Company operates in two segments: traditional home building and urban infill.

