State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in L-3 Communications Holdings were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,167,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,465,000 after buying an additional 414,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,524,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,109,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,969,000 after buying an additional 76,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,526,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,138,000 after buying an additional 66,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in L-3 Communications Holdings by 16.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after buying an additional 169,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) traded up 0.12% on Tuesday, reaching $152.29. 414,695 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.88 and a 52-week high of $161.91.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. L-3 Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. will post $7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. L-3 Communications Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Position in L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-boosts-position-in-l-3-communications-holdings-inc-lll/1139170.html.

Several brokerages have commented on LLL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of L-3 Communications Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. L-3 Communications Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.15.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc (L-3 Holdings) operates through its operating subsidiary L-3 Communications (L-3). The Company operates through three segments: Electronic Systems, which provides a range of products and services, including components, products, subsystems, systems and related services to military and commercial customers; Aerospace Systems, which provides products and services for the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market, specializing in signals intelligence (SIGINT) and multi-intelligence platforms, and Communication Systems, which provides network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals, and space, microwave and telemetry products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL).

Receive News & Ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.