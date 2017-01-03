State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3,737,000 Position in NiSource, Inc (NI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 50.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 126,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $14,518,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,452,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) traded up 0.23% on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,191 shares. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In related news, EVP Pablo Vegas purchased 21,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $468,516.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,884.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

