STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NPV(REGD) (VINKULIERT) (STDAF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NPV(REGD) (VINKULIERT) (NASDAQ:STDAF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stada Arzneimittel AG manufactures pharmaceuticals for pain, women’s health, cardiovascular conditions and diabetes. The company’s branded product consists of Grippostad (R) and Ladival(R). Stada Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. “

Shares of STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NP (NASDAQ:STDAF) opened at 50.40 on Thursday. STADA ARZNEIMITTEL NP has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.85.

