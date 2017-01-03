SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $28,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 57.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 491,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 190.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,139,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,653,000 after buying an additional 747,245 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 15.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 938,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,879,000 after buying an additional 123,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 24.9% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 867,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) traded down 0.39% on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. 25,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 198.91 and a beta of 1.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $993,848.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions. The Company provides integrations and retail performance analytics across the world. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enables suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers to place, manage and fulfill orders.

