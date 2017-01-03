Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:SEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEP. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Simmons downgraded shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Spectra Energy Partners, from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectra Energy Partners, in a report on Friday, September 9th.

In other Spectra Energy Partners, news, Director J D. Woodward acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Ebel acquired 8,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.67 per share, with a total value of $355,403.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,334.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners, by 35.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners, by 110.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 43,468 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectra Energy Partners, during the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners, by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners, by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. 144,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. Spectra Energy Partners, has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Spectra Energy Partners, (NYSE:SEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $628 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.42 million. Spectra Energy Partners, had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spectra Energy Partners, will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectra Energy Partners, Company Profile

Spectra Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries and equity affiliates, is engaged in the transmission, storage and gathering of natural gas, the transportation and storage of crude oil, and the transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include U.S. Transmission, Liquids and Other.

