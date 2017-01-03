Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong-Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have $57.44 target price on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines Company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.82.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) opened at 49.84 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Company has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Southwest Airlines Company (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Southwest Airlines Company had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Company will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Southwest Airlines Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.40%.

In other Southwest Airlines Company news, EVP Jeff Lamb sold 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $699,085.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $25,974.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,790,694 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,520,983,000 after buying an additional 739,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,921,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $702,718,000 after buying an additional 397,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420,861 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $366,379,000 after buying an additional 3,975,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,995,923 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after buying an additional 118,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,336,776 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $285,327,000 after buying an additional 600,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines Company

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines. Southwest is a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company serves approximately 100 destinations in over 40 states, such as the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and approximately seven near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and Belize.

