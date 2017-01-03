Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4,289,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (FISV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank N.A. Trust Division now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) traded up 1.00% on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 1,071,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $111.51.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pacific Crest began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

In related news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $945,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $1,304,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,994 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc is a provider of financial services technology. The Company operates through two segments: Payments and Industry Products (Payments) and Financial Institution Services (Financial). The Payments segment provides debit and credit card processing and services, electronic bill payment and presentment services, Internet and mobile banking software and services, person-to-person payment services, and other electronic payments software and services.

