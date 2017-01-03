Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 27,500 Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded up 2.95% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 1,271,589 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business earned $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.19%. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

SCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vetr cut shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $3,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,709.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew P. Smith sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $27,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

