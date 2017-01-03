Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 480 Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,404,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,024,000 after buying an additional 832,572 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,596,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after buying an additional 218,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,917,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,224,000 after buying an additional 184,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,544,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,016,000 after buying an additional 414,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,567,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,341,000 after buying an additional 164,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.99. 5,038,072 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.36. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $97.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Vetr downgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $81.83 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $101.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $88,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through its three product segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, and Energy & Transportation. It also provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

