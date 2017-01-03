Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $305.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sherwin-Williams has outperformed the Zacks categorized Paints & Allied Products industry over the past three months, supported by improving sales in the paints segment. The company is focusing on growth through acquisitions and cost control initiatives. Moreover, the company should gain from its planned acquisition of Valspar. The acquisition will allow the company to strengthen its position as a leading paints and coatings provider globally. Sherwin-Williams also remains committed to increasing shareholder returns. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $301.22 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.77.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 268.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.55 and a 200-day moving average of $279.13. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $234.96 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.09. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 97.87% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company earned $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/sherwin-williams-company-the-shw-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research/1138590.html.

In other Sherwin-Williams Company (The) news, Director John M. Stropki bought 500 shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.30 per share, with a total value of $123,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,230,000 after buying an additional 92,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,300,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 12.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,650,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,404,000 after buying an additional 296,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,960,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,944,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,993,000 after buying an additional 176,452 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams Company (The)

The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company has four operating segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group and Latin America Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.