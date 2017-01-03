Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Rating Reiterated by RBC Capital Markets

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at RBC Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Semtech Corporation from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Semtech Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Semtech Corporation in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) traded up 0.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 343,182 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.45. Semtech Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company earned $137.20 million during the quarter. Semtech Corporation had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glen M. Antle sold 5,000 shares of Semtech Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,933.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 1,500 shares of Semtech Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $37,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,136.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in Semtech Corporation by 152.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Semtech Corporation by 44.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech Corporation during the third quarter worth $7,144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech Corporation during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech Corporation by 7,084.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation Company Profile

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company’s product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability. It designs, develops and markets a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, surveillance video, active cable transceiver and backplane products used in enterprise computing, industrial, communications and consumer applications.

