Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $6,042,000 Position in Team Health Holdings, Inc. (TMH)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Team Health Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Team Health Holdings were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMH. Commerce Bank increased its position in Team Health Holdings by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Team Health Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMH) remained flat at $43.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,487,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.78. Team Health Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Team Health Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team Health Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group downgraded Team Health Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens downgraded Team Health Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Team Health Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Team Health Holdings Company Profile

Team Health Holdings, Inc is a United States-based physician services company. The Company supplies outsourced healthcare professional staffing and administrative services to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Hospital Based Services, IPC Healthcare, Specialty Services and Other Services.

